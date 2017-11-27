Menu
Product Sourcing & Supply

Dominion Electric Supply Opens Second Baltimore Location

Dominion Electric's new Baltimore location new branch is located at 6 Nashua Court, Middle River, MD, and has 12,000 square feet, stocks over 15,000 items and offers a local staff of product experts.

Dominion Electric Supply Company, Inc. (Arlington, VA), opened its 10th branch location and the second serving the Baltimore metropolitan area. The new branch is located at 6 Nashua Court, Middle River, MD, and has 12,000 square feet, stocks over 15,000 items and offers a local staff of product experts. Dominion Electric Supply Company operates nine branches and three lighting showrooms in the Baltimore Washington Metro Area, and wholly owns one subsidiary, Dominion Electric Supply Co. of Washington, LLC. Founded in 1940 and a third generation family owned business, Dominion is ranked 43rd nationally on the Electrical Wholesaling Top 200 list of Electrical Distributors.

