Product Sourcing & Supply

EW's Top 10 Product Picks for August, 2017

Lutron-thermostat
Here are Electrical Wholesaling's 10 Product Picks for August, 2017.

Congratulations to the product managers from Burndy, Greenlee, Carlo Cavazzi, Wiedmuller, Cope/Atkore, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, Phoenix Contact and Cablofil/Legrand. If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10  Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at [email protected]

