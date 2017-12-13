Menu
Product Sourcing & Supply

EW's Top 10 Product Picks for December 2017

Arlington_UL_Listed_Floor_Boxes
Start Slideshow
Congratulations to the product marketing teams from ABB, Arlington Industries, RAB Lighting, Weidmuller, Curtiss-Wright, Thorn Lighting, Nora Lighting, Fulham, Milwaukee Tool and Vantage Controls for having their new products selected in Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 10 Product Picks for December, 2017.

Congratulations to the product marketing teams from ABB, Arlington Industries, RAB Lighting, Weidmuller, Curtiss-Wright, Thorn Lighting, Nora Lighting, Fulham, Milwaukee Tool and  Vantage Controls for having their new products selected in Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 10 Product Picks for December, 2017. If you would like a new product considered for this monthly feature, contact Jim Lucy, chief editor, Electrical Wholesaling magazine at [email protected]. We will need a high resolution photo (300 dpi or better) and a brief summary of the product’s features.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
3M fiber optic cable
3M Sells Off Communication Cables Business to Corning
Dec 11, 2017
General Electric logo black background
GE to Cut 12,000 Jobs Globally
Dec 07, 2017
Seattle_map
Winsupply Acquires Tacoma Electric Supply
Dec 06, 2017
copper wire
General Cable to Be Acquired by Italy's Prysmian Group
Dec 04, 2017