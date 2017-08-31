Ledvance Initiative Invests Millions in U.S. Sylvania Factories

Ledvance is announcing today a new initiative that will move 200 jobs from manufacturing of traditional lighting products, whose demand has been declining, to new LED lighting technology and adding another 20 jobs along the way. The company said it is investing millions of dollars in upgrading its Sylvania production plants in St. Marys, PA, and Versailles, KY, and will be celebrating the announcement today with an event involving Walmart at its St. Marys factory. Walmart has made a 10 year commitment to buy an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs.

“We are continuing to advance light by combining cutting-edge LED lighting technology with the manufacturing and R&D expertise of our U.S. factory workers and engineers,” said Jes Munk Hansen, CEO of Ledvance, in a release. “We are the first company in our industry to have a significant LED portfolio like this in the United States, an effort made possible by our first-rate employees. By upgrading our factories and equipment and evolving our business processes, our local workers are bringing light to the nation with modern Sylvania LED lighting assembled right here in the U.S.”

Ledvance said it is the first general lighting company to now have a significant LED light bulb portfolio made in the U.S. with U.S. and imported parts. “This is one of the fastest producing assembly lines in the world for LED light bulbs, working three to four times faster than other lighting manufacturers,” the release said.

Photo courtesy of Ledvance

Ledvance said its officials looked at how to meet the increased demand for LED lighting but change how the company brought some products to market in order to prevent the loss of U.S. jobs and manufacturing. A majority of LED light bulbs in the industry are imported from Asia. With this new initiative, individual components for LED general lighting products are delivered to the St. Marys and Versailles factories for assembly on the new manufacturing lines. Most of the products use glass made at the Versailles factory. In addition to LED lamps, the factories also make Sylvania traditional lighting like halogen bulbs and fluorescent tubes.