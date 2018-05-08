Lightfair 2018: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1

Whether you're enjoying the 2018 Lightfair show in person or from the comfort of your favorite spot at home, rest assured that EC&M magazine has got you covered. Mike Eby, our eagle-eyed senior director of content and all-around electrical industry expert, is scouting Chicago's McCormick Place to track down this year's latest and greatest product offerings. This photo gallery showcases the first 10 Lightfair product offerings that caught Mike's attention. Be sure to check back tomorrow and Thursday for Parts 2 and 3 of Mike Eby's Lightfair Product Picks.