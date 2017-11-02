Menu
Mayer Electric Supply acquires Upchurch Electrical Supply
Mayer Electric Supply Enters Arkansas Market with Acquisition of Upchurch

Upchurch Electrical Supply, founded in Fayetteville in 1955, is a full-line electrical distributor with locations in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers, AR.

Mayer Electric Supply Co., Inc., Birmingham, AL, said that Upchurch Electrical Supply Co., based in Fayetteville, AR, will become part of Mayer in a deal announced yesterday. Upchurch has locations in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers, and marks Mayer’s first expansion into the state of Arkansas.

Mayer has been looking to the south-central part of the United States for growth opportunities since it made its first acquisition in the Texas market with the 2012 acquisition of Mus

