McNaughton-McKay Agrees to Buy Reynolds Co. in Texas and Louisiana

In what is roughly a merger of equals among large regional electrical distributors, McNaughton-McKay Electric Co., Madison Heights, MI, has an agreement to acquire The Reynolds Company, Fort Worth, TX, subject to regulatory approval and final definitive agreements.
The combined company will be a multi-region, Top 10 electrical distributor with more than 1,300 employees serving customers from 41 locations in the Midwest, Southeast and South Central areas of the United States. Based on
