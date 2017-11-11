Menu
McNaughton-McKay acquires The Reynolds Co
Product Sourcing & Supply

McNaughton-McKay Agrees to Buy Reynolds Co. in Texas and Louisiana

The combined company will be a multi-region, Top 10 electrical distributor with more than 1,300 employees serving customers from 41 locations in the Midwest, Southeast and South Central areas of the United States.

In what is roughly a merger of equals among large regional electrical distributors, McNaughton-McKay Electric Co., Madison Heights, MI, has an agreement to acquire The Reynolds Company, Fort Worth, TX, subject to regulatory approval and final definitive agreements.

The combined company will be a multi-region, Top 10 electrical distributor with more than 1,300 employees serving customers from 41 locations in the Midwest, Southeast and South Central areas of the United States. Based on

