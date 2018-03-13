NEMA Comments on Import Restrictions on Steel and Aluminum

Kevin Cosgriff, president and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) said the new import tariffs on steel and aluminum announced today will create unwelcome challenges for many electrical manufacturers, particularly related to certain types of electrical steel not made in the U.S. and the overly broad restrictions on imported aluminum.
