NEMA Publishes Comprehensive Catalog of Electrical Standards

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA, has released the 2018 edition of its Electrical Standards & Products Guide, a comprehensive listing of NEMA electrical standards and technical documents. The guide covers 56 product categories such as lighting, motors and generators, wire and cable, medical imaging, and enclosures, as well as a directory of NEMA members and their products.
