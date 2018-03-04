Menu
2018 NEMA Standards & Products Guide cover crop
Product Sourcing & Supply

NEMA Publishes Comprehensive Catalog of Electrical Standards

The catalog is a useful guide to the industry generally and the work NEMA does developing and supporting standards.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA, has released the 2018 edition of its Electrical Standards & Products Guide, a comprehensive listing of NEMA electrical standards and technical documents. The guide covers 56 product categories such as lighting, motors and generators, wire and cable, medical imaging, and enclosures, as well as a directory of NEMA members and their products.

