NTEA Work Truck Show 2018: Advances, options and unveilings

The Work Truck Show held March 6-9 at the Indianapolis Convention Center displayed some of the latest, greatest innovations for the trades to ever hit the road.

Ram Trucks introduced the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman model. Chevrolet unveiled the 2019 Chevy Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD. Ford Commercial debuted the new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van. Knaphaeide unveiled a new aluminum service body and platform body.

It seemed that everywhere you turned there was some service offering people in the trades a way to get just the vehicle they wanted, just they way they wanted it outfitted, in less time than ever before.

The following gallery has just a few of the highlights from an amazing show.