Menu
Electrical products and service
Product Sourcing & Supply

Products with a Side of Service

Pressured by labor costs and tighter project timelines, electrical contractors are rethinking the products element of the job — and looking to supply houses for novel ideas.

There’s no doubt that the long, creeping shadow Amazon and its disruptive e-commerce model casts has fallen heavily on brick-and-mortar retailers in recent years. But the “Amazon effect” may prove to be broader. It’s likely shaping the future of wholesale product distribution and even helping frame a debate over what it means to be a 21st-century goods and materials supplier.

As the emphasis on driving down price and delivery time grows, what may be getting ove

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ABB Logo wikimedia commons
ABB Realigns Transformer Production in U.S. and Globally
Nov 11, 2017
McNaughton-McKay acquires The Reynolds Co
McNaughton-McKay Agrees to Buy Reynolds Co. in Texas and Louisiana
Nov 10, 2017
NEMA-Award_Champion1025
Champion Fiberglass Wins NEMA’s 2017 Business Innovation Council Illuminations Award
Nov 10, 2017
Mayer Electric Supply acquires Upchurch Electrical Supply
Mayer Electric Supply Enters Arkansas Market with Acquisition of Upchurch
Nov 02, 2017