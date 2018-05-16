Menu
Product Sourcing and Supply Copyright Lukas Schulze, Getty Images
Product Sourcing & Supply

Tariffs Spark Uncertain Price Increases

The prospect of another increase in already rising materials costs is putting manufacturers, as well as contractors, in a tight spot.

American electrical equipment manufacturers over the past couple of months have been dealing with substantial increases in raw material costs in the face of new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Distributors say they’re already seeing increases in their costs for steel-intensive products, primarily in metal conduit, and expect to see more down the road.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction Business Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Solar-Panels_Duke_Energy_1025
SEIA Speaks Out Against Trump’s 30% Tariff on Solar Panels & Cells
Jan 22, 2018
rooftop solar panels
Tariffs to Reduce U.S. Solar PV Installations by 11% over the Next Five Years
Jan 29, 2018
Arlington_Bridgeport
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Rejects Bridgeport Fittings Challenge to Arlington Patent on Duplex Connectors
May 11, 2018
2018 LFI Day 3 products promo image
Lightfair 2018: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3
May 11, 2018