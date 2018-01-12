Menu
Seattle skyline f11photo/iStock/Thinkstock
In cities like Seattle (pictured here), San Diego, Milwaukee, Detroit, Boston, New York and Washington, DC, the 2018 regional construction forecast looks much stronger than the national construction forecast calling for mid-range growth.
Product Sourcing & Supply

Top News Stories of 2017

While ABB’s purchase of GE Industrial Solutions may end up being the biggest deal in 2017, there were plenty of other interesting news stories this year.

2017 wasn’t your typical news year. Relatively few  electrical distributors were acquired, but in just three deals more than $700 million in electrical sales shifted to new owners. And while EW’s editors counted at least two dozen notable acquisitions of electrical manufacturers, many the deals focused on the lighting, ESCO or IoT markets. Here are Electrical Wholesaling’s picks for the news and trends that stood out in 2017.

