U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Rejects Bridgeport Fittings Challenge to Arlington Patent on Duplex Connectors

On May 8, 2018, the United Stated Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected Bridgeport’s attempt to challenge one of Arlington’s patents on duplex connectors. Bridgeport filed an 80- page petition for Post-Grant Review seeking to challenge the validity of Arlington’s patent on nine separate grounds. During the long-running court battles between the two companies, Arlington said in the press release that Bridgeport has thus far paid $12 million for violations of Arlington’s Snap-Tite and Snap2It patents.

Tom Stark, president of Arlington Industries, said in the press release, “Arlington is very pleased the USPTO rejected Bridgeport’s meritless challenge to Arlington’s patent. This is particularly satisfying because Bridgeport filed this petition at the USPTO just days after the parties issued a joint press release announcing the settlement of all pending litigation, including Bridgeport’s payment of $1.37 million judgment against its Duplex Whipper-Snap Connectors.

For more details on the USPTO decision, click here to see the Arlington Industries press release.

 

 

