Menu
Product Sourcing & Supply

Winsupply Acquires Plumbing and Electrical Distributor in Northern Florida

The current managers of each location will make equity investments in their respective new companies with Winsupply as majority owner.

Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH, has acquired Certified Plumbing and Electrical Supply Co. Inc., based in Live Oak, FL, a regional distributor serving plumbing and electrical contractors in northern Florida. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Certified Plumbing and Electrical Supply has three locations along Florida’s I-10 corridor including Live Oak, Lake City and East Point.

“Certified Plumbing and Electrical Supply is a successful, profitable company that s

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ABB image
ABB to Acquire GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 Billion
Sep 25, 2017
ECM September 2017 New Products
September 2017 New Products
Sep 22, 2017
Cargo ship
The Five Big Deals of the Day
Sep 14, 2017
AZZ acquires Powergrid Solutions
Sep 09, 2017