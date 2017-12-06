Winsupply Acquires Tacoma Electric Supply

Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH, has purchased Tacoma Electric Supply LLC, a Washington-based distributor of electrical equipment and supplies. Tacoma Electric Supply has locations in Tacoma and Puyallup. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Tacoma Electric Supply ranked #149 in Electrical Wholesaling’s updated 2017 listing of the Top 200 electrical distributors in the U.S. and is a recognized brand in the greater Puget Sound market. Winsupply is ranked #32 on the list.