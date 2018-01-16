Menu
ECM redesigned Product of the Year logo
Deadline to Enter the 2018 Product of the Year Contest is Friday

Entries should be submitted by 5 pm CST January 19, 2018.

Did you or your company introduce outstanding electrical products to the market in 2017? If so, don't miss the opportunity to enter them into our 2018 Product of the Year contest. Established in 2000 to honor excellence in new product development in the electrical industry, this prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products of the past year and recognizes the talent and commitment of the people involved in development — from concept through sales and marketing. 

Interested in joining the competition? Contact Senior Associate Editor Stefanie Kure at [email protected] for a Call for Entries form, or phone her at 913-967-1801. Don't delay — enter today!

TAGS: Contests
