Vote Now for EC&M's 2017 Product of the Year!

2017 EC&M Product of the Year Category Winners
Since 2000, EC&M has relied on its subscribers to help select the Product of the Year Platinum, Gold, and Silver award winners. Once again, we invite you to help choose the Product of the Year winner.

To make your opinion known, review the product descriptions/highlights of all 37 Category Winners in this exclusive photo gallery. After you have finished evaluating the Category Winners, help determine the Product of the Year winner by following these easy steps:

1. Click on the "Vote Now!" link from any of the gallery slides. 
2. Enter your contact information in the required fields.
3. Select your favorite product from the "2017 Product of the Year Winner" pick list by simply clicking on the radial button next to its name.
4. Hit the "Submit" button.

Yep, it really is that simple!

As an added incentive, we will randomly select three eligible voters to receive a $100 gift check. Note: Eligible voters are defined as individuals with a current and valid subscription to EC&M magazine. (see Official Sweepstakes Rules)

The Platinum, Gold and Silver award winners will 
be featured in the August 2017 issue of EC&M.

VOTE NOW!

