Code Q&A: Bending Rules for Type MC Cable

Q. What are the NEC requirements for bends made in Type MC cable?

This answer is based on the 2017 NEC.

A. Bends must be made so the cable won’t be damaged, and the radius of the curve of any bend at the inner edge of the cable isn’t permitted to be less than what’s dictated in each of the following instances [330.24]:

(A) Smooth-sheath cables.

     (1) Smooth-sheath Type MC cables aren’t permitted to be bent so the bending radius of the inner edge of the cable is less than 10 times the external diameter of the metallic sheath for cable up to ¾ in. in external diameter.

(B) Interlocked or corrugated sheath. Interlocked- or corrugated-sheath Type MC cable isn’t permitted to be bent so the bending radius of the inner edge of the cable is less than seven times the external diameter of the cable.

 

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Fla. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

