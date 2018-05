Q. What is the Code definition of a “tap conductor”?

This answer is based on the 2017 NEC.

A. The NEC defines a tap conductor as a conductor, other than a service conductor, that has overcurrent protection rated more than the ampacity of a conductor. See Sec. 240.21(A) and Sec. 240.21(B) for details [240.2], as shown in the Figure.