Code Q&A: Protection of Type MC Cable

Q. What does the NEC require for the protection of Type MC cable installed through or parallel to framing members?

This answer is based on the 2017 NEC.

A. Type MC cable installed through or parallel to framing members or furring strips must be protected against physical damage from penetration of screws or nails by maintaining a 1¼ in. separation, or by installing a suitable metal plate in accordance with Sec. 300.4(A), (C), and (D) [330.17].

