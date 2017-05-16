Stumped by the Code? Rule for Sizing Service Conductors for Dwellings

All questions and answers are based on the 2017 NEC.

Underlined text indicates a change in the rules for the 2017 NEC.

Q. What is the Code rule for sizing service conductors for dwellings?

A. For dwelling units, service and feeder conductors supplied by a single-phase, 120/240V and 120/208V system can be sized in accordance with the requirements contained in Sec. 310.15(B)(7)(1)