Emergency electrical disconnects for fuel dispensing systems shall be installed not less than ___, nor more than ___ from the fuel dispenser.

A) 6 ft / 30 ft

B) 20 ft / 100 ft

C) 30 ft / 100 ft

D) 30 ft / 150 ft

Answer: B

As noted in the first two sentences of Sec. 514.11(A), “Fuel dispensing sy