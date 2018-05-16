Menu
Code Quiz: Equipment Door Stops and Cover Plates

For electrical equipment operating over 1,000V nominal, external hinged doors or covers shall be provided with _______ to hold them in _______ position?

A) hooks / upright
B) a key / locked
C) stops / open
D) a rubber insulating device / closed

Answer: C

Section 490.38 of the 2017 NEC covers the requirements for door stops and cover plates. As noted in the first sentence of this Section, “External hinged doors or covers shall be provided with stops to hold them in the open position.”

 

Owen is the owner and president of National Code Seminars and the holder of master electrician certifications in 46 states. He can be reached at [email protected].

