Code Quiz: Hoistway Door Interlock Wiring

When installing conductors for hoistway door interlock wiring, the conductors shall be ___________________.

A) flame retardant and suitable for a temperature of not less than 200°C (392°F) and type SF or equivalent
B) physically protected using an approved method such that the conductor assembly is flame retardant and suitable for a temperature of not less than 200°C (392°F)
C) either A or B above
D) any 90°C rated conductor

