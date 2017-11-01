Code Quiz: Hoistway Door Interlock Wiring

When installing conductors for hoistway door interlock wiring, the conductors shall be ___________________.
A) flame retardant and suitable for a temperature of not less than 200°C (392°F) and type SF or equivalent
B) physically protected using an approved method such that the conductor assembly is flame retardant and suitable for a temperature of not less than 200°C (392°F)
C) either A or B above
D) any 90°C rated conductor
Scroll Down t
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments