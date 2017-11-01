Code Quiz: Hoistway Door Interlock Wiring

When installing conductors for hoistway door interlock wiring, the conductors shall be ___________________.

A) flame retardant and suitable for a temperature of not less than 200°C (392°F) and type SF or equivalent

B) physically protected using an approved method such that the conductor assembly is flame retardant and suitable for a temperature of not less than 200°C (392°F)

C) either A or B above

D) any 90°C rated conductor

