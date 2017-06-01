Code Quiz: Installation of Power Distribution Blocks

Fill in the blanks.
Power distribution blocks installed in boxes shall be listed. Power distribution blocks installed on the line side of service equipment shall be ________ and ________ as “suitable for use on the line side of service equipment” or equivalent.
A) approved / identified
B) accessible / installed
C) suitable / identified
D) listed / marked
