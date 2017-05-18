Code Quiz: Raceway Seal Requirements

Fill in the blank. In accordance with Sec. 300.5(G), raceway seals are required in conduits or raceways through which moisture may contact live parts. The conduits or raceways shall be sealed or plugged at either or both ends. This requirement also applies to _______ raceways.
A) spare
B) unused
C) spare or unused
D) None of the above
Answer: C
As per Sec. 300.5(G) of the 2017 NEC, “
