Code Quiz: Rating of Disconnecting Means

The continuous ampere rating of a switch or circuit breaker used as a disconnecting means for cranes and monorail hoists shall be not less than ____% of the combined short-time ampere rating of the motors, or less than ____% of the sum of the short-time ampere rating of the motors required for any single motion.
A) 50 / 75
B) 80 / 100
C) 100 / 125
D) 125 / 175
