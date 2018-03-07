Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz: Rating of Disconnecting Means

The continuous ampere rating of a switch or circuit breaker used as a disconnecting means for cranes and monorail hoists shall be not less than ____% of the combined short-time ampere rating of the motors, or less than ____% of the sum of the short-time ampere rating of the motors required for any single motion.
A) 50 / 75
B) 80 / 100
C) 100 / 125
D) 125 / 175

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEC Quiz No 115 Promo Image Bathroom
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 115
Mar 05, 2018
NEC Quiz No 114 Promo Image Concrete Block Wall
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 114
Feb 26, 2018
Code Quiz: Motor Controller Grounding Requirements
Feb 22, 2018
NEC Quiz No 113 Promo Image Blue Electric Motor
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 113
Feb 18, 2018