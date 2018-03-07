Code Quiz: Rating of Disconnecting Means

The continuous ampere rating of a switch or circuit breaker used as a disconnecting means for cranes and monorail hoists shall be not less than ____% of the combined short-time ampere rating of the motors, or less than ____% of the sum of the short-time ampere rating of the motors required for any single motion.

A) 50 / 75

B) 80 / 100

C) 100 / 125

D) 125 / 175