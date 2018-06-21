Code Quiz: Static Electric Discharges

Fill in the blank.

All persons and all electrically conductive objects, including any metal parts of the process equipment or apparatus, containers of material, exhaust ducts, and piping systems that convey flammable or combustible liquids, shall be electrically ____________.

A) bonded

B) neutral

C) connected

D) grounded

Answer: D

As outlined in Sec. 516.6(F) of the 2017 NEC, “All persons and all electrically conductive objects, including any metal parts of the process equipment or apparatus, containers of material, exhaust ducts, and piping systems that convey flammable or combustible liquids, shall be electrically grounded. [34:6:8:1] – NFPA 34 Standard for Dipping, Coating, and Printing Processes.

Owen is the owner and president of National Code Seminars and the holder of master electrician certifications in 46 states. He can be reached at [email protected]