Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz: Static Electric Discharges

Fill in the blank.

All persons and all electrically conductive objects, including any metal parts of the process equipment or apparatus, containers of material, exhaust ducts, and piping systems that convey flammable or combustible liquids, shall be electrically ____________.

A) bonded
B) neutral
C) connected
D) grounded

See the answer below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Answer: D

As outlined in Sec. 516.6(F) of the 2017 NEC, “All persons and all electrically conductive objects, including any metal parts of the process equipment or apparatus, containers of material, exhaust ducts, and piping systems that convey flammable or combustible liquids, shall be electrically grounded. [34:6:8:1] – NFPA 34 Standard for Dipping, Coating, and Printing Processes.

Owen is the owner and president of National Code Seminars and the holder of master electrician certifications in 46 states. He can be reached at [email protected]

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
hot tub
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 130
Jun 18, 2018
backstage theater
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 129
Jun 11, 2018
Code Quiz: Wiring and Equipment – Vapors and Residues
Jun 07, 2018
Marina
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 128
Jun 04, 2018