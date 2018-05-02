Code Quiz: Switchgear and Industrial Control Assemblies

When guarding high-voltage parts within a compartment of switchgear and industrial control assemblies over 1,000V, is it permissible to replace fuses and fuseholders without de-energizing the fuseholder?

A) Yes, for any equipment.

B) Yes, for equipment designed to enable future replacement by qualified persons only, in accordance with Sec. 490.32.

C) Yes, for equipment designed to enable future replacement

D) No

Answer: B

Section 490.32 of the 2017 NEC covers the guarding of high-voltage energized parts within a compartment of switchgear or industrial control assembly. As noted in the last sentence of this Section, “Fuses and fuseholders designed to enable future replacement without de-energizing the fuseholder shall only be permitted for use by qualified persons.”

Owen is the owner and president of National Code Seminars and the holder of master electrician certifications in 46 states. He can be reached at [email protected].