Wiring methods for underground wiring in commercial garages, repair and storage facilities may now use ________ conduit in addition to threaded rigid metal conduit (RMC) and threaded intermediate metal conduit (IMC).

A) PVC

B) RTRC

C) HDPE

D) all the above where buried under not less than 24 in. of cover, and installed in accordance with the Exception in Sec. 511.8.

