Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 118

Sunshine
Start Slideshow

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Fla. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com.  

Start Slideshow
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEC Quiz No 115 Promo Image Bathroom
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 115
Mar 05, 2018
NEC Quiz No 114 Promo Image Concrete Block Wall
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 114
Feb 26, 2018
Code Quiz: Bonding & Grounding Paths
Mar 22, 2018
Quiz Graphic
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — March 20, 2018
Mar 20, 2018