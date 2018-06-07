Menu
Code Quiz: Wiring and Equipment – Vapors and Residues

Fill in the blank.

Unless specifically listed for locations containing deposits of dangerous quantities of flammable or combustible vapors, mists, residues, dusts or deposits (as applicable), there shall be no electrical equipment in any spray area per Sec. 516.6(B), except in __________ or in metal boxes or fittings containing no taps, splices, or terminal connections.

A) rigid metal conduit (RMC)
B) intermediate metal conduit (IMC)
C) Type MI cable
D) all of the above

See the answer below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Answer: D

As specifically outlined in Sec. 516.6(B) of the 2017 NEC, “Unless specifically listed for locations containing deposits of dangerous quantities of flammable or combustible vapors, mists, residues, dusts, or deposits (as applicable), there shall be no electrical equipment in any spray area as herein defined whereon deposits of combustible residue could readily accumulate, except wiring in rigid metal conduit, intermediate metal conduit, Type MI cable, or in metal boxes or fittings containing no taps, splices, or terminal connections. [33:6.4.2]” – Standard for Spray Applications Using Flammable or Combustible Materials.

 

Owen is the owner and president of National Code Seminars and the holder of master electrician certifications in 46 states. He can be reached at [email protected]

