NY Power Authority, DOE National Lab to Scale up Solar Forecasting Research

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) recently announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office has allocated $500,000 in matching funds to step up joint research into solar power forecasting, which predicts the output from solar generation in order to maintain electrical grid stability and provide an uninterrupted power source at reduced cost.

The funds — coming from DOE, NYPA, and other New York utilities — will be used for the next phase of a solar forecasting project intended to develop prediction models that can be used to anticipate output from both large solar generating facilities and smaller, rooftop, distributed solar resources and pass the information on to operators so they can arrange for supplemental power as needed.

Related: Brooklyn, N.Y., builds new solar subway station

The project will help advance Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s goal of investing in renewable energy sources to reduce our impact on the environment and provide clean electricity to more New Yorkers.

For more information, click here.