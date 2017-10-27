Menu
Growth in solar photovoltaic market
Renewables

NY Power Authority, DOE National Lab to Scale up Solar Forecasting Research

U.S. Department of Energy matching funds will focus on full Integration of solar into operations to further Governor Cuomo’s goal of achieving a more resilient energy system

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) recently announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office has allocated $500,000 in matching funds to step up joint research into solar power forecasting, which predicts the output from solar generation in order to maintain electrical grid stability and provide an uninterrupted power source at reduced cost.

The funds — coming from DOE, NYPA, and other New York utilities — will be used for the next phase of a solar forecasting project intended to develop prediction models that can be used to anticipate output from both large solar generating facilities and smaller, rooftop, distributed solar resources and pass the information on to operators so they can arrange for supplemental power as needed.

The project will help advance Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s goal of investing in renewable energy sources to reduce our impact on the environment and provide clean electricity to more New Yorkers.

