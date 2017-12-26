The 15 Most Memorable Articles of 2017

EC&M tackled its share of hard-hitting issues in 2017. From makeshift housing disasters and electrical hazards at carnivals to arc flash safety audits and NEC changes/interpretations to power quality issues with LED lighting and electrical arcing incidents on railway lines, the topics covered were far-reaching and diverse. When selecting the most memorable stories of the year, the EC&M editorial team had a difficult time paring down the list, but ultimately we give you our choice of the most powerful articles we published in 2017. Here they are — listed in no particular order.