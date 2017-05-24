2017 NESC Changes Seminar Offered in Oklahoma

The IEEE Tulsa Section and IEEE Region 5 Continuing Education Committee are sponsoring an 8-hour seminar focusing on the major changes in the 2017 edition of the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC). The seminar will be held on June 2 from 8 am to 5 p.m. central time at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74171.

The seminar will cover the major changes to the NESC 2017 Edition, offer application examples, and provide a general overview of each part of the code. The IEEE/ANSI C2-2017 NESC is the course manual for the seminar. It can be downloaded as a pdf (member cost $155, non-member cost $190) or ordered in printed form (member cost $170, non-member cost $210).

A certificate of attendance for this 8-hour continuing education seminar will be issued to those in attendance, lunch is included in the cost of the event, and a drawing for a printed copy of the code will be held at the end of the seminar. In addition, the Crowne Plaza, which is walking distance from the event, is offering an "ORU Rate" of $101. Call (918) 492-5000.

To register for this event, click here.