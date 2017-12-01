Menu
5 Most Memorable Moving Violations Videos of 2017

2017 fireworks
Watch some of the most outlandish Code violations Russ LeBlanc came across in 2017

The National Electrical Code (NEC) sets the gold standard for the safe installation of electrical wiring and equipment in the United States. Understanding and abiding by its guidelines could mean the difference between coming home safe at the end of the day or not coming home at all. Because the Code is so important to electrical professionals, EC&M readers continually rank the NEC as their top area of interest.

For the past 12 months, NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc has been taking readers into the field with him in our exclusive “Moving Violations" video series. People who watch these videos undoubtedly are left wondering what the heck the installer was (or wasn't) thinking. However, the past year’s coverage features some situations that are worse than others.

EC&M editors have chosen the following five clips as the most memorable of 2017. Watch what not to do, and receive a brief lesson on each specific NEC violation and solution.

