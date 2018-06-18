Are You Qualified?

We see the phrase “qualified person” in the OSHA regulations and in various standards, such as the NFPA 70, National Electrical Code and NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. NFPA 70E defines a qualified person as: “One who has demonstrated skills and knowledge related to the construction and operation of electrical equipment and installations and has received safety training to identify and avoid the hazards involved.” [Art. 100]. But what does