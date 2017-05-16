Baby Unconscious, Possibly from Electrical Shock Received at Carnival

A 15-month-old girl has been hospitalized after being seriously injured at a carnival in Wichita, Kan. The girl was hurt Friday night while standing outside a bounce house with her father while her mother and older sister were inside.

The toddler’s grandparents told KWCH-TV that she touched a fence near a bounce house at Towne West shopping area when she went limp and lost consciousness.

Lynn Bartonek says her granddaughter was swinging back and forth on a wire in front of the bouncy house when she was hurt. Her family believes she suffered an electrical shock.

The girl’s parents flagged down off-duty police officers nearby who called for help. Paramedics attempted to revive her for an hour before taking her to the hospital.

Bartonek says doctors found burn marks on the girl’s feet.

“We don’t know the circumstance, but if it could have been prevented through inspection or through a better maintenance, I feel bad that we didn’t get something like this passed before,” said Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita.

Kansas legislators asked to delay a bill that would require stricter penalties for inspections following a deadly accident at a Schlitterbahn water park last summer that killed Caleb Schwab, the 10-year-old son of lawmaker Scott Schwab. They proposed the delay to accommodate The Department of Labor and vendors.

As of late Saturday, the little girl had not regained consciousness.

“She was on the bench that was right here and then they were doing CPR but she wouldn’t breathe,” said a witness to the accident.