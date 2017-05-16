Menu
Baby Unconscious, Possibly from Electrical Shock Received at Carnival Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock
Safety

Baby Unconscious, Possibly from Electrical Shock Received at Carnival

Toddler hurt after possibly receiving electric shock at Wichita carnival

A 15-month-old girl has been hospitalized after being seriously injured at a carnival in Wichita, Kan. The girl was hurt Friday night while standing outside a bounce house with her father while her mother and older sister were inside.

The toddler’s grandparents told KWCH-TV that she touched a fence near a bounce house at Towne West shopping area when she went limp and lost consciousness.

Lynn Bartonek says her granddaughter was swinging back and forth on a wire in front of the bouncy house when she was hurt. Her family believes she suffered an electrical shock.

The girl’s parents flagged down off-duty police officers nearby who called for help. Paramedics attempted to revive her for an hour before taking her to the hospital.

Bartonek says doctors found burn marks on the girl’s feet.

“We don’t know the circumstance, but if it could have been prevented through inspection or through a better maintenance, I feel bad that we didn’t get something like this passed before,” said Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita.

Kansas legislators asked to delay a bill that would require stricter penalties for inspections following a deadly accident at a Schlitterbahn water park last summer that killed Caleb Schwab, the 10-year-old son of lawmaker Scott Schwab. They proposed the delay to accommodate The Department of Labor and vendors.

As of late Saturday, the little girl had not regained consciousness.

“She was on the bench that was right here and then they were doing CPR but she wouldn’t breathe,” said a witness to the accident.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Construction Site Photo
Construction Site Safety, Part 2
Jun 20, 2017
Lithonia Lighting Recalls Luminaires
Lithonia Lighting Recalls Luminaires
Jun 16, 2017
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
Jun 14, 2017
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Jun 13, 2017