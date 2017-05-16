Menu
Beyond Injury Prevention
Safety

Improved electrical hazard awareness has reduced workplace electrical injuries. But beyond prevention another hazard lurks — overlooking the need for smart injury response.

Despite the best efforts of the likes of OSHA, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the employers they oversee, workplace injuries remain an inescapable and unfortunate reality. But enough progress has been made on reducing them that workplace safety programs continue to emphasize prevention. Yet in a world where fallibility and bad luck are constants, a second trip wire in the form of effective injury response can’t take a back seat.

TAGS: Construction Maintenance, Repair & Operations
