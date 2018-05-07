Communities Around the World Celebrate Building Safety Month

The International Code Council joins its 64,000 members and professionals from the building construction, design, and safety communities to highlight the importance of “Advancing Resilient Communities through Science and Technology” during week 2 of the 38th annual Building Safety Month.

This week continues the month-long, international campaign to highlight the importance of building safety, building codes, and the officials who maintain them. Building departments and communities around the world are hosting their own celebrations to bring attention to how codes affect our daily lives. Find out more about the events in your area. Also this week, the Code Council partnered with WAMU, the Washington, D.C., NPR affiliate, to promote Building Safety Month.

For more information, visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org, and join the online conversation using the hashtag #ICCBSM18.