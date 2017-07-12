Menu
Company Named in Electrocution Lawsuit Admits to Not Having Permit for Pool Repairs

Faulty ground wire didn't trip a circuit breaker when the pump motor failed, allowing the water in the pool to become electrified

According to a recent news report from WRAL in Raleigh, N.C., the electric company at the center of a lawsuit filed by the family of Rachel Rosoff, a 17-year-old lifeguard who was electrocuted and drowned Labor Day weekend, is now admitting it did not have a work permit for the repairs made on the pool back in 2011. For more details on this latest development, read the original news report.

Based on initial reports, authorities determined that a faulty ground wire in the pool's electrical system didn't trip a circuit breaker when the pump motor failed, allowing the water in the pool to become electrified. See Family of Electrocuted Teen Lifeguard Files Lawsuit for more background on the story.

