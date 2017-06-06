Construction Site Safety, Part 1

Construction sites are inherently dangerous. These practices will help keep you safe.
- Put your hard hat and safety glasses on before going through the gate. You won’t fumble on the way in and you won’t forget to put them on.
- Remind yourself that dangers exist on the way to your work area, not just in it. And they exist regardless of starting time, quitting time, break time, or lunch time.
- If a coworker shows up without his security badge,
