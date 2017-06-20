Construction Site Safety, Part 2

Construction sites are inherently dangerous. These practices will help keep you safe.
- Operate only the equipment you are authorized to operate on that site. Authorization on other jobs isn’t relevant. There may be site-specific safety considerations you don’t know about.
- If you spot unauthorized operation, ask the person to stop immediately.
- Don’t “borrow” equipment from other crews or trades. You have no idea if the &ldq
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments