Corrosive Chemicals, Part 7

Where does your department store corrosive chemicals? If you store them in lockers designated and designed for the purpose and those lockers are in a well-ventilated location, that’s great. If you store them in an electrical room, you need to find a different location. Not only are corrosives often flammable, they are always corrosive and vapors escaping from the containers will corrode the electrical gear.
