Department of Labor Resumes Regular Enforcement in Florida and Georgia

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has resumed normal enforcement throughout most of Florida and Georgia. The agency had ceased most programmed enforcement actions following Hurricane Irma.

In the hurricane’s aftermath, OSHA provided compliance assistance and outreach to employers and workers involved in the clean-up and recovery operations. Thousands of crews and individual workers received job safety and health technical assistance. OSHA retained the right to inspect fatalities, catastrophic accidents, employee complaints, and employers who repeatedly exposed employees to serious hazards during cleanup and recovery activities.

The agency will remain in compliance assistance status in Collier, Highlands, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Sarasota counties in Florida, and continue to monitor Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties in Georgia.

Employers and employees working in these areas may call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742) or visit the agency’s website to reach Florida or Georgia representatives who can provide on-site assistance.

For more information, visit http://www.osha.gov.