Electrician Rescues Man Trapped in Submerged SUV

An Australian electrician recently rescued a man who had become trapped in his flooded car on the Gillies Highway near the city of Cairns in Queensland, Australia. The electrician, Sam Greenwood, swam out to the car and saw a man with his face pushed up to the vehicle roof, struggling to breathe.

Unable to open the vehicle’s doors or windows, Greenwood swam back to his truck for an axe, which he ultimately used to smash one of the SUV’s window and save the man.

Source: Yahoo7