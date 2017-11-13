IEEE/IAS Electrical Safety Workshop Scheduled

Registration is now open for the IEEE/IAS Electrical Safety Workshop, to be held March 19-23 at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. (Come early on Monday, March 18 for standards and committee meetings.

More than 30 technical papers and six in-depth tutorials will be presented by industry experts, many of whom are writing or driving today’s safety standards. More than 600 attendees from at least 15 countries are expected, so don’t miss the chance to attend this global forum.

Visit this link for more information and to register.