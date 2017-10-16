In Art. 110 of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, you’ll find a list of requirements for an electrical safety program [110.1(A)-(I)]. Near the end of this list is a paragraph addressing the job briefing [110.1(H)]. Figure 1.1 of Informative Annex I provides a “sample job briefing and planning checklist.”

Who conducts this briefing, and who must participate in it? NFPA 70E says “the employee in charge” conducts the briefing with &ld