Kohler Recalls Automatic Transfer Switches

Kohler Power Systems, Kohler, WI, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall affecting about 6,600 Kohler 100A automatic transfer switches due to fire hazard.

The CSPC notice said the transfer switch can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard. No incidents or injuries related to this problem have been reported.

More specifically, CPSC said this recall involves Kohler 100A service entrance rated automatic transfer switches used with Kohler brand residential and commercial generators. “Kohler” is printed on the outside panel. Model number RXT-JFNC 100ASE and the serial number are printed on a nameplate located on the inside cover of the unit.

The units were sold by authorized Kohler distributors and dealers nationwide from February 2012 through January 2018 for about $530.

Consumers should immediately contact an authorized Kohler service representative or Kohler directly to schedule a free repair, CPSC said.